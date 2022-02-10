I am so happy that I get to tell you about something great Boise Weekly does for this community and has done so every year for the past 20. It’s the Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction Grant and as a former recipient of one of the grants, I am so very proud to be able to say “submissions are now open.”
After my husband died in 2015 — Bob Neal, who was a crazy genius artist — I wanted to do something special in his honor and memory. I applied for and received a BW Cover Art Auction Grant and was able to put together an art show in 2016 at Surel’s Place featuring local artists creating art ala Bob Neal style. It was called “Bob’s Art Farm,” from his email moniker and website.
So that’s what I did — what I now want to know is: what do you want to do? I know there are a lot of crazy genius artists out there. Submissions are open now through Feb. 28. Just fill out the form, it’s on our website, and send it back in an email to me: jhuff@boiseweekly.com. A panel of judges from the art community will decide and finalists will be announced in March.
And speaking of judging, Bill Cope is back this week on page 4.
Did you know Valentine’s Day is just around the corner? Don’t panic, Tracy Bringhurst has some great ideas for you and your dearest — and maybe even your ex? Page 6.
Chris Schnoor, art critic extraordinaire, is taking a close look at a new must-see exhibition at the Blue Galleries on page 10.
Bringhurst is back on page 12 talking about the debut of a new wine bar.
On page 18, George Prentice talks up two flicks, one opening at The Flicks, the other you can stream — and how they teach us about our ever-moving finish line.
And to slake your thirst during the trifecta of events coming up this weekend — the Olympics, the Superbowl, Valentine’s Day — Matt Gelsthorpe has just the right brew for you on page 20.