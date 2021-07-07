Art, Twilight Criterium and music
Yet again, Boise is boasting some super amazing art.
In this edition we have a guest column by the wonderful Christopher Schnoor. His piece is titled “Beyond Appearances” and it’s all about women printmakers that are exhibiting at Stewart Gallery. He looks at three artists — Jeanine Coupe Ryding, Betty Merken and Christel Dillbohner. It’s a fascinating read that not only takes a look at the art being made but also how it’s done. Read all about it on page 4.
Then on page 8, there’s a piece on the return of the Twilight Criterium. The bike race wasn’t able to go on last year due to COVID and now the event is back with a bang. There’s a bunch of activities that include a kids race and a kickoff event that starts on Friday at JUMP.
On page 10, local hip-hop production company MindSet Muzik is hosting a show at Ironwood Grill. BW got the scoop on who’s performing and how Idaho’s hip-hop scene is making moves.
Finally, and as always, BW has Minerva’s Breakdown, the calendar, puzzles and horoscopes.
P.S. The Best of Boise Winners have been announced. People can see who won by going to the Boise Weekly website, boiseweekly.com. And make sure to look for the upcoming edition that features the winners and runner-ups.
Thanks for Reading,
—Tracy Bringhurst