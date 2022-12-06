I looked at the calendar today and immediately started hyperventilating.
I don't know about you, but the holidays stress me out.
Just to get through the season, at least a couple times a day, I've been box breathing (breathe in, hold for 10 seconds, breathe out, hold for 10 seconds, repeat) and doing a grounding exercise: Name 5 things you can see; four things you can touch; three things you can hear; two things you can smell; one thing you can taste.
Don't get me wrong — in many ways, it is the most magical time of the year. But for a lot of us who may have recently — or not so recently — lost a loved one, the holidays can suck like a Dyson. So, while you are gallivanting from one holiday party to another, please take a moment to reach out to a friend or family member who may be facing a lonelier time. And, please, don't worry that you might be intruding on their space — if you do, they'll let you know — or saying the wrong thing. Just let them know you care and that you are thinking about them. Drop off some cookies or better yet, stop by and spend a half hour with them. Priceless moments for all.
And speaking of priceless, we've got some great stories for you this week.
Bill Cope waxes poetic about one of his favorite places on page 4.
Mark McGinnis presents his American Demagogue of the month on page 6.
On page 10, Driek Zirensky writes about a must-see photography art show.
Hayden Seder unwraps the present of the season, the Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza, on page 14.
On page 16, yours truly unveils our Fiction 101 contest. Submissions are now open!
On that same page is a review I wrote about Opera Idaho and BCT's joint venture. A redux all around.
Alan Sculley has a sweet gift guide for music lovers on page 17.
And on page 19, George Prentice breathlessly announces the best of the year.
Next week is a double issue as we are taking the following week off. And one more thing: BW will soon be launching a delivery service so you can always get your Boise Weekly. Stay tuned!