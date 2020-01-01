Another Decade In the Books
When I was in the eighth grade, I wanted to be a Freudian psychoanalyst. I’d tote my copy of Freud’s writings through the halls of North Junior High, reading from the Dora and Rat Man case histories while my teachers’ backs were turned. On a lark, I’d registered for a journalism class, and midway through the semester, the teacher pulled me aside and told me that in a former career, she herself had been a therapist, and set the work aside when she grew tired of sending her patients home in tears and nervous states. She handed me one of her old textbooks and sent me on my way. I’ve been in journalism ever since.
That was more than 20 years ago. Ten years ago, I was in a journalism graduate program at the University of Iowa. Today, I’m the editor of this paper. The new year is as good a time as any to look back and reflect on the people, events and choices that brought us to where we are today. It’s also a chance to gaze forward.
At Boise Weekly, we’re getting this new era started with some top-notch stories, beginning with the winning entries from the Fiction 101 contest. Read them and check out Jeff Lowe’s excellent illustrations, starting on page 6. Don’t miss our reading party on First Thursday, Jan. 2, at Rediscovered Books, starting at 6 p.m.
On page 9, readers will find the largest and most ambitious installment of Anonymously Single yet. For the end of the year, A.S. agreed to pen a full-length New Year’s column, in which she describes a time when she felt dejected and unlovable—and was pulled from despair by a brief, chance encounter with a musician. It’s a heart-warming tale, and I’m thrilled for you to read it.
Finally, screen guru George Prentice returns with his best-of-the-decade film list. Ask yourself: What are your favorite movies of the last 10 years? Then, hop over to page 10 for George’s take.
And before I forget, have a happy new year!
—Harrison Berry, Editor