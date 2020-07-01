Last week, something inside me snapped.
Recently, a cluster of COVID-19 infections started turning into a wave of contagion, and as I write this, hundreds of new cases are being reported every day. The Black Lives Matter movement is now calling for the defunding of police departments. Murder hornets, Donald Trump, earthquakes, massive unemployment, lack of access to healthcare—is your blood boiling yet?
It occurred to me, minutes after having a rare conniption in front of my mother and grandmother, that what’s lost in all of this news is the person. Of course there are juicy, agitating macro-scale problems guaranteed to get your goat; and it’s a lot for you, dear reader, to digest. I hope you’re digesting more gracefully than I am.
Doing it with a dollop of panache is Rye Fruehling, whom Tracy Bringhurst interviews on page 5 about a troubling experience with homophobia. When a patron of the restaurant where he worked left a scathing review citing Fruehling’s makeup, he came to Boise Weekly to tell his story. It’s one I particularly appreciate because of how personal and relatable it is. After all, Fruehling’s eye shadow surely did not diminish the taste of that patron’s food, but a nasty comment on the internet has left a lasting impression on a young person at the threshold of adulthood.
Also on page 5 is an important story by Sonora Birnie about why the State of California and national athletics organizations are taking a hard look at Idaho, and particularly the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a transphobic law that bars transgender women from participating in girl’s sports in public schools. Then, on page 6, Sydney Kidd has written about how local theater companies like Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Little Theater, where entire seasons have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
—Harrison Berry, Editor