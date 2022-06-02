For decades, Americans have endured mass shootings. Malls, schools, places of worship — nowhere is off limits. And regardless of the perpetrators, although most are white males, the thing all mass shootings have in common is the assault rifle.
Most legislation created for gun control never even makes it to the Senate floor; instead, politicians offer the same “prayers and condolences” while often blaming a lack of mental health services … . Ironically, that type of legislation is also often shot down.
It never ends, it’s cyclical … horrible mass shooting, news that lasts maybe a week, willful forgetfulness and then … another shooting. Lawmakers don’t seem to have any answers although the solutions seem so easy. We here at BW know it’s not worth much but we offer our condolences to anyone affected by the recent slew of gun shootings — and hope that someday it will end.
In this edition, Bill Cope drops his opinion on this very subject on page 4. On page 8, I also wrote a piece about how local politicians responded, or didn't, to the recent shootings.
