Summer is here, finally! And as the song says, the livin’ here is easy.
The only thing difficult right now is making a decision. There are so many choices of things to do, places to go, concerts to hear, food to grub — what a dilemma to have, eh?
But don’t worry, we here at BW have got you covered. And besides what we’re able to squeeze into our pages every week, we’ve also started a new feature, “BW Weekend Picks.” Every week we will be highlighting some hidden, off-the-beaten-path gems that might not be on your radar. And that’s not all — you can sign up to get them delivered right into your email inbox. Just go on the BW homepage at boiseweekly.com and sign up for the “BW Clique” and ta-da, you’ll never have to be in a weekend funk, wondering what to do, ever again. You’re welcome.
And speaking about what’s going on, we’ve got a lot to say about that in these pages.
On C1, Kate Jacobson gives you a little history lesson in Kate’s Capitol Corner.
She’s back on C2 with news about a very timely and tense press conference.
On C3, I wrote a story about a related rally, also timely and also tense.
Jacobson is back on C4 with a story about a local nonprofit working to address food insecurity “one crop at a time.”
Kiryn Willett weaves an enchanting story about fairytale rugs on C5.
On C6, Mark McGinnis introduces us to his newest American Demagogue.
Aaron Irons has a story about alt-country music artist Rayland Baxter on C7 — psst, he’s coming to the Knitting Factory.
On C8, Alan Sculley has a story on Toad the Wet Sprocket. Did you know they got their name from a Monty Python bit? And psst, they’re coming to The Egyptian Theatre.
All the usual suspects are in the back pages.
As always, send any comments, questions, accolades my way.