...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
It's that time of year when so many big things are happening, you can get a little overwhelmed. And, very unfortunately, after a dearth of events over the past couple of years (pandemic!), now it's like a firehose of 'em. All vying for your attention. For instance, this week you really want to go to all the events at Boise Pride — but also want to get in a lap or two over at Art in the Park over the weekend. And wait! wait! Paula Poundstone is at the Egyptian Friday night. Next weekend is Hyde Park Street Fair, right up against Femme Von Follies "tales for the Strip" Extravaganza at the Visual Arts Collective. Comedy shows, local music acts, and headliners at Morrison Center (Melissa Etheridge), Outlaw Field (Jackson Brown) and the Ford Idaho Center (Foreigner) just in the coming days!
We here at Boise Weekly take our jobs seriously and promise do our best to let you know about what's going on, when and where so you can mark your own calendars.
Speaking of, on page 4, Nick Danlag has a Q&A with Greyson Chance.
Tracy Bringhurst lines out what's in the Boise Pride lineup at The Balcony on page 6.
Back on page 8, Bringhurst brings a little "Murder and Mayhem" to the table.
April Neale profiles local artist and art instructor Rick Friesen on page 10.
Get the scoop on Art in the Park on page 12. Same page, Bringhurst brings you all the info to know about the upcoming Hyde Park Street Fair.
A story about Boise native and musician John Németh is on 14.
Bringhurst showcases Cody Luster, this month's Mmmm … Art artist on page 15.
And Matt Gelsthorpe waxes poetic about hops in The Joy of Beer on page 16.
We've got lots to do, people! Make every minute count.