It's that time of year when so many big things are happening, you can get a little overwhelmed. And, very unfortunately, after a dearth of events over the past couple of years (pandemic!), now it's like a firehose of 'em. All vying for your attention. For instance, this week you really want to go to all the events at Boise Pride — but also want to get in a lap or two over at Art in the Park over the weekend. And wait! wait! Paula Poundstone is at the Egyptian Friday night. Next weekend is Hyde Park Street Fair, right up against Femme Von Follies "tales for the Strip" Extravaganza at the Visual Arts Collective. Comedy shows, local music acts, and headliners at Morrison Center (Melissa Etheridge), Outlaw Field (Jackson Brown) and the Ford Idaho Center (Foreigner) just in the coming days!

We here at Boise Weekly take our jobs seriously and promise do our best to let you know about what's going on, when and where so you can mark your own calendars.

