A Goodbye
From an early age, I was led to believe in the value of leadership and authority. To lead is an earned privilege, and one that’s easily lost and abused; and over the course of my life I have been very keen to learn from leaders. One of those people is Boise Weekly’s now-former publisher, Michelle Robinson, who recently left Idaho to take a job in Wyoming.
Boise Weekly is my own first brush with leadership. At my side for most of this experience was Michelle, whose toughness and willingness to do hard things have been an inspiration. As we spent more time together, more than her boldness rubbed off on me.
We all struggle to put ourselves in the shoes of others, but if there’s a skill I picked up from Michelle, it’s the ability to see things through the lenses of an editor, a manager and a partner to other managers. For someone in my position, having to work side by side with other people to put out the best product we can, leadership is a maze of rights and responsibilities. Navigating them is its essence. For the gift of that knowledge and much more, I’d like to thank Michelle.
The last days of her tenure were, as we’re all aware, marked by the advent of the pandemic, and it seems that in this period, people unaware of or disinterested in the sorority of leadership and responsibility have come out to play. Charlatans, demagogues and peddlers of misinformation abound, all looking to widen their audiences and improve their lots with the message that to accept hardship and sacrifice together is unbecoming. My former boss’ departure has only heightened my interest in where I see leadership in action—and where I see its pretenders creeping out of the shadows.
—Harrison Berry, Editor