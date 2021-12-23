“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times … .” “Call me Ishmael.” “I am an invisible man.” “124 was spiteful.”
Great first sentences to great works of fiction.
I wonder — what will be yours?
The deadline for submissions to Boise Weekly’s 20th Annual Fiction 101 writing contest is just around the corner. This is your opportunity, dear readers, to spread your creative wings and in precisely 101 well-chosen words craft a soaring winner.
The top three, as judged by a panel of Boise’s own literati, will not only be featured and illustrated by artist Jeff Lowe in Boise Weekly’s Jan. 27 issue, but will also receive cash prizes. In addition, we will publish “honorable mentions” and “judges picks.” Just think of it — you could be a published author, your byline and creative genius splashed across the page!
But hurry, time’s a wastin’. You’ve got until midnight, Dec. 31, 2021. Enter as many times as you want. $15 a pop. boiseweekly.com
For those who celebrate, Merry X-mas — and to everyone: Happy holidays “ … and to all a good night.”