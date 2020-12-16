A Different Kind of Year
This year has been a trip, hasn’t it? Coming up on the holidays, people start to look to the future and fresh starts. No doubt, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2021, but in the last three issues of this year, a running theme might be the year in review: how a plague year has shaped how we live.
This week, I dive into recent protests that have rocked the city in ways few protests have in the past. I’m speaking of events at the homes of elected officials, which have actually managed to disrupt public business. I’m also speaking of recent demonstrations against Nazi graffiti found at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. These demos hail from different sides of the political aisle, but they have one thing in common—their themes and rhetoric are continuations of ideas that developed as people cloistered by the pandemic. Find that report on page 4.
Being cooped up inside has changed us. Just ask the folks at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, who ultimately cancelled a full season of shows. So, this holiday season they elected to try something different, a holiday cabaret aptly named “The Snow Must Go On,” which will beam entertainment to ticket holders, and if you wish it, comes with a full meal and a bottle of bubbly from Petite 4. Get the rest of the story on page 5.
Finally, if this year has seemed surreal, you’re not alone. Up is down, left is right, and small, micro-budget films might see a break in the clouds when it comes to exposure and distribution. The prospect is certainly warming the spirits of Matthew Wade, whose new film, A Black Rift Begins to Yawn, has been picked up by Slamdance Film Festival, which will screen it virtually in February. Wade told Boise Weekly that as larger studios struggle to churn out feature-length films, more nimble productions now could have an edge, thanks to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Learn about his new movie (it itself is plenty surreal) and more on page 6.
—Harrison Berry, Editor