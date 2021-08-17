We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
That feeling that pours through every fiber of your being when you see that "find" from the other end of the driveway which is laden with tables spilling over with books, stuffed animals, glassware, knick-knacks, tools. Your heartbeat begins to pound as you try to cross, skirting through the Saturday crowd of looky-Lous, excuse me, sorry, sorry, excuse me, can I cut through? Until there you are. Sweat coursing down the small of your back in the 100-degree heat. You grab your precious in both hands as a smile grows on your face. You got it. You found it. It's right there in your hands. No one can take it from you. You saunter over (no need to rush now) to the guy with the plastic bag stuffed with dollar bills, 20s, 10s and fives and change. How much? He thinks but just for a second. A dollar, he says.
Before he changes his mind, you hand over the money, cradling your treasure as you walk to the car.
You just might feel like that when you see what we have in store for you this week, dear readers. First up is a story from April Neale all about finding treasures, only the two owners of Enchanted Objects are the ones who find them for you. All you have to do is open the doors and walk in. Page 6.
Flip back to page 4 for an enlightening Q&A on Boise's upcoming Art Zine Fest by Tracy Bringhurst.
Next, get spaced out on Boise artist Keenen Calvin whose art is literally of outer space. Another one by Tracy Bringhurst, page 10.
On page 12, find out all about the upcoming LED extravaganza, "Silver City," thanks to the intrepid Bringhurst.
And, in case you haven't heard, Treefort is still on, albeit with some pretty hefty health restrictions. Get vaccinated! Bring a mask! Check out their most recent guidelines in a breaking Bringhurst news story on page 14.
In our back pages, there are some don't miss editor picks in the calendar, the cutest furry critters you've ever seen (take one home!), wise words from Minerva Jayne, puzzles, horoscopes and top 10 records and books.
All treasures you can hold in your hands. Better than a 100-degree garage sale any day.