Every day the sun shines a little longer, the temperature rises a little higher and the window of opportunity to start seeds gets smaller.
Although the last frost in Boise is often around May 10, to get the most out of the harvesting months many seeds need to be started quite a bit earlier than that. If you need seeds, soil, compost or simply advice, look no further than North End Organic Nursery.
This local gem has been around for over 10 years, and has something to offer to everyone from avid organic gardeners to small business shopping enthusiasts.
They have an extensive collection of organic seeds for sale, including a 50% off sale section for seeds from 2021.
The nursery is a 100% organic garden center, and they specialize in edible, native and water conserving plants. They also have a wide range of healthy and environmentally safe fertilizers and pest controls.
Better still, the shop includes a completely organic coffee shop, and a gift shop with lots of quirky household items and wares from local makers.
Visit northendnursery.com to learn more and to find a free spring planting guide. North End Organic Nursery is located at 3777 W. Chinden Blvd. and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.