Enter the Plague Year
For weeks, COVID-19 has gunked up the news cycle like so much cheatgrass trapped in a wheel well. As I write this, daily death tolls in the U.S. from the disease have topped 500, and calling the economic fallout a “fiasco” is an understatement.
Early on in this disaster, I asked my writers to limit mention of the disease by name. While we’ve certainly given our readers the information they need regarding the virus, we don’t want to inflame fear. COVID-19 will change us, in many ways unexpectedly, but it shouldn’t dominate our lives. Instead, we’ve focused on how our readers can stay safe, help others and occupy themselves during social isolation.
It seems like a lifetime ago, but it was, in fact, just last month that Lauren McLean faced what I then thought was her first real challenge as mayor of Boise: the ouster of longtime Fire Chief Dennis Doan. Then, Treefort Music Fest announced it would postpone its 2020 festival, following which McLean took a series of measures that have so far put Boise’s response to coronavirus ahead of the curve—or, at the very least, ahead of much of the rest of the State of Idaho. Read Xavier Ward’s inside look into what she and the City of Boise have done on page 6.
Then, on page 7, Ward returns with a profile of Gov. Brad Little’s actions on March 30, which included the veto of a bill designed to compensate wrongfully convicted Idahoans, and two transphobic bills that, respectively, prevent transgender people from making specific changes to their birth certificates and prohibiting transgender girl student athletes from participating in school sports as girls.
As the heat around COVID-19 intensifies, many people have turned to their computers for work and entertainment. Tracy has compiled a list of virtual activities Boiseans can participate in to stave off boredom, from online music lessons and zoo videos to meetups and museum tours. Check that out on page 8.
—Harrison Berry, Editor