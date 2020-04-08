Stay in Place
The conventional wisdom is clear: Wash your hands. Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough. Stay away from work if you feel sick. Generally try to stay at home. That assumes home is a safe place. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case, with stay-at-home orders effectively trapping the victims of abuse between a proverbial rock and a hard place.
According to the BBC, the Beijing-based women’s rights nonprofit Weiping said calls to it from abuse victims have tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Closer to home, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance says calls to its crisis hotline have increased by 24% in the last month. In this week’s issue, Tracy Bringhurst explores the relationship between the public response to the pandemic and partner abuse. Hers is a gripping and powerful story you’ll find on page 4.
Then, on page 7, Tracy returns for a conversation with Ben Burdick, artistic director of Boise Contemporary Theater, about how Boise’s black box theater plans to survive its temporary closure; and an exploration of how the Treasure Valley Artists Alliance is fulfilling its mission to connect artists and art-lovers by going online.
We’re a little late to the game, but April is Idaho Craft Beer Month. Let’s start with the bad news: You can’t sit down for a pint at your favorite watering hole. The good news is, there’s a strong chance your favorite local craft brewery is still slinging suds—just not in the usual way. On page 6, Xavier Ward has written a story about how brewers and a few bars have adapted to rapidly changing circumstances. Don’t miss it.
—Harrison Berry, Editor