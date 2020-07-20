Two weeks ago in my Editor's Note, I wrote that Boise Weekly would soon begin publishing every other week. That moment has arrived. For decades, this paper has appeared on newsstands across the Treasure Valley on Wednesdays, but this coming Wednesday, July 22, the usual stacks of the Weekly will not be delivered.
Times are difficult, and this move is a cost-saving measure—one we hope will improve this paper's situation by reducing printing costs, and stave off additional impacts to staff.
The paper will return to print on Wednesday, July 29, and again on Wednesday, Aug. 12. That pattern will continue until a number of preconditions are met, both internally and with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (And on that note, please remember to wear your face mask, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distance.)
It is our hope that we will return to weekly publishing soon. I will keep readers as informed as I can about when that will happen. In the meantime, we will continue to do our jobs as journalists, telling the stories that need to be told to inform the people of the City of Trees.