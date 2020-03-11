Undeterred
On March 6, someone broke into Boise Weekly’s Twitter account, posting dozens of memes depicting anti-vaccination and anti-government sentiment, violence and other content that’s inconsistent with our mission and values, and even violated Twitter’s terms of service. That same day, I received a phone call from an anonymous number. The person on the other end of the line asked me, on a scale of 1-10, how embarrassed I was.
I don’t know who did this, but there’s some indication it stems from a cartoon we ran in December about anti-vaxxers. Rest assured, this paper is undeterred. But yes, I am embarrassed. I did something that inadvertently opened a door for someone to harm to Boise Weekly. After combing back the raised hairs on my neck, I went to Twitter to survey the damage and accept the judgement of its denizens.
What I found there surprised me. On Twitter, many users rallied to BW’s defense, noting that regardless of my error, this paper didn’t ask for someone to hijack one of its social media platforms. People looked at the situation and asked themselves, “What’s the right thing to do in this situation?” Whatever that was, it wasn’t to abuse the vulnerable.
This week, we’ve put out a news-heavy issue. On page 8, Xavier Ward digs into the backstory of outgoing Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan and the City of Boise’s conflict over his retirement. On that same page, he and Arianna Creteau examine the fate of Boise’s recycling program, and what that has to do with that novel strain of coronavirus. On page 5, Micah Drew writes about a change in federal rural education funding.
Then, on page 10, Arianna returns with a lively roundup of thrift stores and how they live up to their missions, which can be social, environmental, service-oriented, or a combination of all three. Join George Prentice on page 14 for his glowing review of Wendy, a film from the director of Beasts of the Southern Wild.
—Harrison Berry