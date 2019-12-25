The Holiday Season
When I was a kid, the holidays were a time of overwhelming opulence. My mom had a storage bin haphazardly stuffed with faux pearl string, ornaments, lights and, my favorite piece of all, an angel to go on the top of the Christmas tree. Decorating it was an hours-long affair and a lot of hard work, but the end result was grand, and on a scale that seemed otherworldly to a little boy.
I understand not everyone had the same, or even a similar, experience with the holidays. As an adult, I find them stressful, expensive and pocked with a saccharine consumerism that’s at odds with the personal resonance of the season I used to enjoy. But I’ve come to realize something: The holidays aren’t about me. They’re about all of us. This is a time to embrace one another, decompress and let some of the air out of our collective egos. It’s a lesson I learn afresh every year, and closing out the 2010s as the editor of this paper, it’s one I feel especially keenly now.
Now for the tacos. In this week’s issue, readers will find the second installment in a three-part series about taco trucks. These businesses are in trucks, but those vehicles aren’t always designed to go from place to place. They are, nevertheless, quite nimble when it comes to innovating to meet their own needs and suit their customers despite growing competition. I encourage you to give it a read on pages 6 and 7.
Next up is movie critic George Prentice’s end-of-the-year, March Madness-style film bracket. He has collected some of his favorites of 2019, and you’ll never believe who comes out on top. Check it out on page 15.
—Harrison Berry, Editor