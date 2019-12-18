Taco Tuesday
A few months ago, I received a cold call from a Boise State University professor raving about one of her students, Grant Breidenbach. She told me in glowing terms about how Grant had written a stellar paper for one of her classes about the business practices of Treasure Valley taco trucks. She gave me Grant’s contact information, I reached out, and he furnished me with a copy. It was just as his professor said: an excellent piece of work.
Armed with just the Spanish he’d polished during a study abroad stint in Spain, Grant set out to profile the roles of women and families at local taco trucks, determine how and why they chose the locations they did, and by what calculus they priced their tacos. He had stellar ideas and loads of research, so I paired him with Rebecca De Leon of The Latino Card podcast to write a three-part series on the real taco fillings of the Treasure Valley, the first part of which is in this week’s issue on page 6. I’m absolutely thrilled for you to read it.
On the topic of fillings, you won’t believe what may be in your drinking water—if you own a private well. According to a joint study between Boise State University students and the Idaho Department of Water Resources, there are elevated levels of Uranium, to the point that it could pose a hazard to the health of people who drink from those wells. The good news is the threat is non-radiological, but on page 5, Xavier Ward describes the nature of the contamination, where it comes from and the people behind the new study.
Finally, on page 10, dig in to George Prentice’s glowing review of Greta Gerwig’s take on Little Women. The book, now about a century and a half old, is as relevant now as it was when it was published, and Prentice writes that this version is a strong contender come Oscar season.
—Harrison Berry, Editor