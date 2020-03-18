The advent of COVID-19 reminds me of a book I read in college, The Decameron. In it, a group of Italians fleeing the Black Death hole up at a villa outside Florence, where they pass the time telling each other stories. The 100 tales they tell range from the erotic and comedic to the tragic and didactic.
Certainly, COVID-19 and the Black Death are worlds apart: We know more about disease than 14th-century Europeans and have better tools to fight it, but some things never go out of style. The Decameron is a book about people practicing social distancing. (Modern recommendations also include regularly washing your hands and staying home from work and public places if you feel ill.) It’s also about telling stories, which is what we at Boise Weekly will do throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
In this issue, don’t miss Xavier Ward’s behind-the-scenes look at how Treefort Music Fest decided to postpone this year’s festival in the face of this illness on page 5. Treefort is a big deal, and many other arts organizations have walked in its footsteps, cancelling and rescheduling events. I hope you’ll read it as a blueprint for the artistic, cultural and political developments to come.
On page 8, read Christopher Schnoor’s review of this year’s Triennial exhibition at the Boise Art Museum, which most people won’t be able to check out until BAM's projected reopening on Tuesday, March 31. Then, on page 10, George Prentice writes about the impact of the pandemic on movie releases.
Local businesses are taking action of their own, and that will have downstream consequences for working people. Short of imperiling yourself, please do what you can to support local businesses and nonprofits. The Boise we all know and love depends on it.
All this action has had an effect on Boise Weekly, too. You’ll notice the Calendar is much shorter in this issue due to event cancellations. Our offices will also be closed to the public until further notice, but like the 10 recluses in The Decameron, we’ll still be here to tell stories and keep the public up to date in print and online.
In other news, I’d like to be the first to announce the newest member of the Boise Weekly family, Tracy Bringhurst. You have likely read her work in our pages before, and this last week, we brought her into the newsroom as a staff writer. In this issue, she will give an update on HB 500, a transphobic bill that would, if signed into law by Gov. Brad Little, further marginalize trans girls by forcing them to participate in school sports on the basis of their sex and not their gender identity.
—Harrison Berry, Editor