I won’t forget the day I joined Boise Weekly. It was 2012, and on a sunny, late-summer afternoon, then-Publisher Sally Freeman summoned me to BWHQ. Not knowing it was a job interview, I wore baggy jeans and my favorite blue t-shirt. I started as the calendar editor, but moved up to staff writer and senior staff writer. For the last year and a half, I’ve served as this paper’s managing editor. Being here has been the honor of a lifetime.
Over the last eight years, I’ve covered police militarization, every Treefort Music Fest, gun rallies and the Womxn’s March. I’ve jumped out of a plane, interviewed literary luminaries, profiled the militia movement before it was cool and reviewed everything from dance exhibitions to movies. I think everyone deserves such a life of adventure, challenge and excitement.
Now, the time has come for me to leave, and this will be my last Editor’s Note. Over the better part of a decade, I’ve walked and biked this city’s length and breadth, and come to know it like I know my own heart. If I could express just one thing, it would be gratitude: for the experience, for the people and the sense of my community.
Lately I’ve caught myself roaming the halls of the BW offices. I can tell you something about the review copy books, the art and awards on the walls, and what reporters, editors, interns, and ad sales people sat where and when. There’s a lot of history here, and I’m immensely proud to have been a part of it, telling this city’s stories and working with some of the most talented and passionate journalists you’ll find anywhere—folks like Zach Hagadone, George Prentice, Amy Atkins, Jessica Murri, Lex Nelson, Andrew Crisp, Rachael Daigle, Josh Gross and many others.
Boise Weekly is a family, and unquestionably the most important members of that family are our readership. Thank you for everything.
For the near future, the editor’s desk will sit empty, but Staff Writer Tracy Bringhurst will fill this paper’s pages with the help of Page Designer Jason Jacobsen and our talented intern Fay Castronova. Please join me in wishing them the very best as they open the next chapter for this paper.
—Harrison Berry, Editor