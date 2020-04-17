More than 1,000 people showed up at an April 17 rally before the Idaho State Capitol building to voice their displeasure with Gov. Brad Little's stay home order, and all I can say is this: for shame.
At the rally, speakers, including several elected officials, expressed their grievances with the constraints Idahoans face. They peddled misinformation about treatments and cures for COVID-19, minimized the risk of the disease, and maligned and undermined the public health officials tasked with keeping Idahoans safe. They pushed for the reopening of the economy, heedless of warnings that doing so would surely accelerate the spread of contagion. Early on, the emcee said that "the liberal media has been mocking this event all week long." I'll ignore the slight against the journalists who have made careers out of reporting on the truth, and say I'm not laughing. I'm terrified.
I'm scared the people at the rally will spread the disease amongst themselves, and pass it on to others. I'm scared people will confuse snake-oil treatments and bogus theories for actual medicine. I'm appalled that so many people brought their families, including children and the elderly, to a mass event during a global pandemic. Attendees pose a danger to themselves and others.
Whether we get sick or not, COVID-19 will touch us all. Someone we know will fall ill. Many will die. Still more will suffer the devastating economic impacts. Nobody wants to stay home from work when they have bills to pay and mouths to feed, or be told their job isn't "essential." It's devastating that people can't visit loved ones who are in the hospital, attend places of worship or go to gatherings with their families and friends.
But these are the deprivations we must accept. COVID-19 presents a conundrum: Do nothing, and untold numbers of people would likely die; or take uncomfortable measures that make people feel like strangers in their own lives, but also minimize the cost in human life. Either way, the economy will suffer. I won't sugarcoat it—this will hurt.
If attendees were to choose a byword for the rally, they'd likely choose "freedom." For most people, the stay home order is the deepest-reaching intrusion of the government into their lives that they have ever experienced; and many people at the rally, already skeptical of the government, were profoundly upset. Attending members of the Idaho Legislature included Reps. Chad Christensen, Christy Zito and Tammy Nichols, the latter of whom told the crowd that "we need to set a precedent that this is OK," "this" being the egregious flouting of safety experts' recommendations during a period of crisis in the name of freedom of assembly.
If I were to choose a byword, it would be "fear." This pandemic has inspired an enormous amount of it, and it has manifested in all manner of ways. Among most people I know, fear of the disease prevails. They're rightly afraid that they will catch the disease or unknowingly give it to someone else. They take care by washing their hands, limiting their time around others, staying home if they feel sick and wearing face masks where appropriate. What I saw on the Capitol steps was a heightened fear of the familiar boogeymen: of authority, expertise, the government and the media.
While I believe strongly in remaining vigilant against government overreach, I weigh that sentiment against my duties and responsibilities to myself and the people around me, especially during the present pandemic. We should remind ourselves that speech, particularly political speech, is protected, and that more concerning than the message of Friday afternoon is the chilling fact that it was delivered to a throng of people standing shoulder to shoulder, even as experts warn that the best thing we can do for each other right now is to maintain as much social distance as possible.