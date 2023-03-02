I remember reading Ray Bradbury’s dystopian tale, “Fahrenheit 451,” when I was in junior high. It was a powerful story and chilling. It depicted a time when books were outlawed, along with the knowledge that came with them. If and when books were found, they would be burned by a legion of “firemen.” Bradbury, who wrote the book in 1953, said he was inspired by real book burnings in Nazi Germany. He also said he wrote the book because he was worried about such a thing happening in the United States. Fast forward about 80 years.
Over the past few years, book bannings and censorship of books have been on the rise across the nation. It’s even happening in our own backyard, in both Nampa and Meridian. It’s more than a head shaker — it’s terrifying.
Most recently, on Feb. 9, a group of “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” filed a petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District. The Ada County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the matter on March 20.
Residents within the district’s boundaries may weigh in. According to a story in Idaho Press, if a resident wants to submit a synopsis, argument or other documents, it must be submitted five days in advance to bocc1@adacounty.id.gov or by mail to 200 W Front St., Third Floor. The hearing will be livestreamed on Ada County’s YouTube page.
Here’s a statement from the Meridian Library District on the matter: “Although we understand the decision of the commission to set a public hearing, we are disappointed that there are members of the community determined to control others through restricting library content, accessibility and growth by changing or closing libraries,” stated director Nick Grove. “I am hopeful that library supporters will come forward, participate in this process, and let the Commissioners know how much this District means to the people of Meridian.”
It feels as if our democracy, our constitutional rights and yes, even our very freedoms, which are all tenets on which our country was founded, are teetering on the brink.
Those ‘concerned citizens’ are supposedly riled up over eight books with which they have complained about or have declared meritless, calling them pornographic, saying that they may contain swear words or “explicit sex.” The eight books at issue are LGBTQ+ or are about BIPOC. I would ask these concerned citizens if I could: What are you afraid of?
Books — and the words of which they are made — give us knowledge. What we need is more knowledge, more books — not less.
It seems like some of us have forgotten what our forefathers enshrined as holy.
Lady Liberty is at risk. Let’s see if we can save her.
Speaking of knowledge, we’ve got a lot in store for you in this issue of Boise Weekly. Happy reading!