 Jeanne Huff

I remember reading Ray Bradbury’s dystopian tale, “Fahrenheit 451,” when I was in junior high. It was a powerful story and chilling. It depicted a time when books were outlawed, along with the knowledge that came with them. If and when books were found, they would be burned by a legion of “firemen.” Bradbury, who wrote the book in 1953, said he was inspired by real book burnings in Nazi Germany. He also said he wrote the book because he was worried about such a thing happening in the United States. Fast forward about 80 years.

Over the past few years, book bannings and censorship of books have been on the rise across the nation. It’s even happening in our own backyard, in both Nampa and Meridian. It’s more than a head shaker — it’s terrifying.

— Jeanne Huff, editor

jhuff@boiseweekly.com

