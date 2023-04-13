Jeanne Huff new BW mug

Passion and cursing. The two are nearly intertwined in the frenzied Twitter feed world we now live in. We are either in the position of sympathetic voyeur, if we come to the platform as newshounds and lurkers, or outspoken commenters, influencers or, worse, trolls, chiming in likes, dislikes and our own vitriolic comments. The passion and cursing are intertwined because of the issues they now swirl around— issues that address people, our friends, neighbors, family— fellow humans of which we have pledged allegiance to and of whom we address in our constitution as created equal — but who are continually dehumanized, bullied, castigated and even fined and arrested for no more than trying to live their authentic lives. What are the issues that are raising such ire, provoking leaders to toss out frustrated F-bombs, lobbing them out the bomb bay Twitter doors into the void, hoping beyond hope that they can somehow splash cold water on the insanity that is robbing our brothers and sisters of their constitutional rights, liberties and the pursuits of happiness? Mostly it’s the unabashed unacceptance by those who consider themselves righteous, who are enacting laws against our LGBTQ+ community, against people who choose to live their lives as gay, queer, trans.

I call it passionate frustration, and we have all seen it on public display from corporate leaders to world leaders, legislators in Washington to celebrities.

