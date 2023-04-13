Passion and cursing. The two are nearly intertwined in the frenzied Twitter feed world we now live in. We are either in the position of sympathetic voyeur, if we come to the platform as newshounds and lurkers, or outspoken commenters, influencers or, worse, trolls, chiming in likes, dislikes and our own vitriolic comments. The passion and cursing are intertwined because of the issues they now swirl around— issues that address people, our friends, neighbors, family— fellow humans of which we have pledged allegiance to and of whom we address in our constitution as created equal — but who are continually dehumanized, bullied, castigated and even fined and arrested for no more than trying to live their authentic lives. What are the issues that are raising such ire, provoking leaders to toss out frustrated F-bombs, lobbing them out the bomb bay Twitter doors into the void, hoping beyond hope that they can somehow splash cold water on the insanity that is robbing our brothers and sisters of their constitutional rights, liberties and the pursuits of happiness? Mostly it’s the unabashed unacceptance by those who consider themselves righteous, who are enacting laws against our LGBTQ+ community, against people who choose to live their lives as gay, queer, trans.
I call it passionate frustration, and we have all seen it on public display from corporate leaders to world leaders, legislators in Washington to celebrities.
On April 4, freshly minted Boise School Board member Shiva Rajbhandari hurled such passionate frustration out into the Twitter void after our governor signed a bill into law that makes it a crime for parents to help get gender-affirming care for their children under 18.
“Fk you @GovernorLittle,” Rajbhandari tweeted. “... I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you’ve unleashed on Idaho’s children and families today. When you do die though, I’m pissing on your grave.” Rajbhandari went on to explain, “Sometimes we need to feel all the feels and say what we’re really thinking … I remain steadfast in my love for Idaho’s trans community and in my rage at our leaders over passage of this hateful bill.”
Rajbhandari has since made a formal apology and the school board accepted it, although there will be consequences. And good for him — to me, that shows character. And a maturity that is lacking in many “older statesmen.”
My question is, what about the longer-lasting consequences to our trans youth and their parents? Anybody apologizing for what may very well result in increased depression and suicides due to the rampant and untreated gender dysphoria that’s coming down the pike? Also, where are the apologies from all the other people who vent their passionate frustrations?
Damn, sometimes this world just pisses me off.
