Minerva's Breakdown

I am in the middle of a break up. I am fine with the ending of the relationship. It has been a long time coming and I have done all that I can to keep things amicable and fair. We are both beyond ready to move on but our time together was magical for a long time. The process of dividing up what is mine and his has been pretty easy. Basically the idea has been that if we brought it or bought it, it is ours if we want it. I never really thought I would be feeling this way, but there is a tree that I bought and planted earlier this year. I am the one seeking new accommodations and I have secured a place. Do I take the tree or do I leave the tree?
Sincerely,
Tree Hugger
Dear Tree Hugger:
Trees have long been a symbol of strength and resilience, as well as wisdom and power. Trees are capable of thriving and surviving during incredible difficulties. Trees keep reaching for the skies through generations of people being born and dying. They also represent transformation as so many trees change with the seasons, budding new life in spring and shedding that which no longer serves them in fall. Plants and trees stick with us through life and the care we put into them is good for them but even more so for us. There is a quote by national treasure, Dolly Parton, that I would like to share: “Storms make trees take deeper roots.” Take the tree and let it serve as a reminder of your own strength, resilience, and transformation, not only now, but in the years to come.