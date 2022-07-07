Several years ago, I attended a wedding of a good friend. As one often does, I ended up meeting a lot of new people and making some connections with a few of them. I met the groom’s best friend and her husband. We stayed in touch here and there and they are both really cool people but we never became close or saw each other in person after the wedding. Recently, through social media, I discovered that they have divorced and now are living in separate towns. I discovered this because her now ex-husband messaged me out of the blue with a confession of being interested in me and attracted to me. He wants to meet up and go out, with the idea to see if a relationship might be right between us. I would normally think to myself, “No, don’t do it,” but the truth is, I am interested. I never really got close with either of them but I felt some sparks when we met. I want to go for it and at least see but I am worried this makes me a bad friend. What would you do?
— Sincerely,
Testing the Waters
While complicated, I don’t think that you are violating any kind of code or decorum by going out on a date with this fella. Once you get to a certain age, you start to realize that relationships come and go and sometimes it can be a little messy, but not everyone you go out with, or even that you might marry, will be the right one. If you felt the sparks and you want to see what happens, I say go for it — but do so realizing that you might end up hearing non-objective commentary on what happened between him and his ex-wife by people who are biased. Coffee or dinner should help you test those waters to make sure that you are really interested and those sparks you were feeling at the wedding weren’t just emotional shrapnel from being caught up in a romantic moment.