My friend has been buying expensive, designer clothing and accessories for the past few years. I had sort of thought she’d be economizing by now, with the current state of things, but she hasn’t. She likes to show them off and tell people where she got them and sometimes, she even divulges what she spent. It makes me uncomfortable, and I think it makes others uncomfortable. I don’t know if I should say anything or not, but I tend to want to stay away from her because of it. What should I do?
Sincerely,
Frugal Gal
Dear F.G.:
The sordid topic of coin can be an uncomfortable one. If your friend happens to come from meager beginnings and used to hand-me-downs, she may not be bragging when talking about her ability to afford luxuries. It’s quite possible she’s sharing her excitement because she never dreamed she’d be able to afford quality things. It’s less a “see what I have” and more of a “look what I managed to achieve.” My other feeling is that people can spend their money in whatever way they see fit. People often roll their eyes at people with expensive taste in clothes but quality made garments often last many years and are an investment. Think about the old saying about buying a $200 pair of shoes once versus a $10 pair of shoes 20 times. I would bet that she’s trying to share her joy and not rub anyone’s nose in her financial success. I wouldn’t even bring it up to her. Instead, try to enjoy her happiness alongside her. Fashions come and go, but good taste (and friendship) is always in style.