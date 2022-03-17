My previous partner took meticulous care with their appearance and took great joy in spa days, facials, waxing and salon appointments. I got used to being with someone who was fussy about their appearance. My new partner, while not as fussy, is wonderful in ways I could never imagine and I am very happy with our relationship. Something I would like is to approach the topic of skin lightening. My previous partner would regularly get their skin “back there” bleached for me, knowing that even though I would be the only one to really see. I want my new love to consider it. I never had to bring it up before, and maybe I’m spoiled now, but I miss that little pink perk. How do I ask?
— Sincerely,
Blush & Bashful
Dear Blush & Bashful:
How to broach such a sensitive subject can be a real pain in the patootie! Anal bleaching has increased in popularity. While methods and safety vary, one thing is for sure — everyone is different. No one should be expected or pressured to make any cosmetic changes, including anything that alters the color of their skin, to meet your standards or preferences, especially if you aren’t bleaching the back forty yourself (wink, wink). I would simply say, “Hey hon, how do you feel about anal bleaching? Should we try it?” If the answer is a resounding yes, make a date of it and experience it yourself so you know what your partner must go through. If the answer is “no,” well that’s a horse of a different color — a color you’re just going to have to get used to. Bottoms up!