I am keeping it simple this year and giving people gift cards as their gifts. I used to be more creative and spent a lot of time making very unique choices for each person but I am moody and not really into the holiday spirit this year. I just don’t have the motivation to make the effort. I realize that it may seem lazy to do this so I was wondering how you would go about giving someone a gift card but still making it “special.”
—Sincerely,
Moody
Dear Moody:
I personally think that gift cards are a great way to gift gifts to people. It allows the receiver to make their own choices and it also cuts down on the anxiety of hoping people will like what they receive. As for making it seem “special,” it would be hard to make a gift card seem like something you put hours or time and effort into creating but I want you to reframe that thinking. Most of us trade in our time and talents for salary, so even if it seems like “just a gift card,” it represents a part of your life that you are sharing. It’s OK to make these hectic holiday times easier while spreading cheer. If anyone is ungrateful for their gift card, I have no doubt there would be many willing recipients. As for your moodiness, you aren’t alone. Give yourself — and everyone else — a heaping helping of grace this time of year.