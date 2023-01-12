Each year I face the same struggle. How long should I be wishing people a “Happy New Year?” It feels like it goes on and on. I just know that all of January I am going to be getting emails and face to face “Happy New Years” and it becomes so tiresome — even burdensome. I would frankly be fine if I never had to participate in this vapid cycle of pleasantries that most people don’t even seem to mean sincerely. When can I politely stop participating in this drivel?
— Sincerely,
What’s Happy About It?
Dear What:
Opinions vary on how long to extend a “Happy New Year” to people depending on your own preferences. Some people probably never extend it (you’d love them from the sounds of it). Some say you should be done within the first two weeks of the year. Some extend it throughout January, ending by Feb. 1. I think it is largely up to you on how long you feel compelled to wish well to others, but most sensibilities would refrain after the first month of the year ends. I would challenge you to try and accept that people have extended well wishes to you and they mean it. Their sincerity on the matter is clouded by your own view of the world. You can accept that some people in life actually wish you well and that there is nothing wrong with participating in social niceties to further the causes of goodwill between people. You are also free to “bah humbug” your way through the new year, if you must, but it isn’t the best look, sugar. Happy … oh never mind.