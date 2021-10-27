BOO! Halloween is just a couple of days away. Likely, many of you are putting your finishing touches on your costumes, stocking up on candy for those cute little Trick-Or-Treaters, and binge watching your favorite scary movies (watching “Alice, Sweet Alice” is my own personal Halloween tradition). I have received several questions along similar lines so I am covering the topic in a general way: Offensive Halloween Costumes.
What makes a Halloween costume offensive? In terms of the kinds of costumes to avoid, it is a safe bet to steer clear of any kind of costume that tries to represent, make fun of, stereotypes, or characterizes any particular culture, religion, race, or identity. Under no circumstances, should you makeup your skin to appear as another race. Oh, I know many of you out there may have rolled your eyes and might be thinking “it is just a costume” or “people getting offended isn’t my problem.” While you may feel that way, being insensitive to the reality of oppression that is very much present in our world could result in you hurting people that you care about. You also run the risk of being “that person” that shows up in a racist costume, forever causing people to think of you as a bigot. Do you really want that for yourself?
As for sexy costumes, if the event is an appropriate one to celebrate your sensuality and embrace your body, more power to you. Halloween is a chance to live that fantasy. Please save it for private parties or other adult events and venues though, because the kids don’t need to see it.
I wish you all a most spectacular Halloween. May you celebrate responsibly, safely, and in a pandemic aware manner.
