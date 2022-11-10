I love entertaining and I am looking forward to a semi-normal entertaining schedule this holiday. I am excited to invite friends back into my home to share some good times. I am a little on the fence, though. A few of my friends decided to have children in the past couple of years. That’s great for them but I am not interested in having parties with kids in attendance. I’m getting ready to send invites. Is it rude to specify “No children?”
—Sincerely,
Unfettered
Dear Unfettered:
It is not rude to specify on the invitation that it’s not a children’s party. You might finesse the wording a bit to sound more polite, but it is absolutely reasonable to make that expectation clear. This will give your guests the opportunity to decide if they can attend and make any arrangements necessary to arrive sans enfants. This is one of those things that happens as people build their lives and take different paths, and I can understand feeling nervous about indicating this on an invitation, but also, your friends may be looking for the perfect getaway from their normal routine and responsibilities. This may be just the ticket. If any of your invited guests take issue with it and end up offended, then it looks like a new spot opened up for the next soirée. It’s absolutely okay to have adult spaces, free from children and their needs without defending or explaining yourself. Cheers!