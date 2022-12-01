Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Minerva:

Gift giving stresses me out. I don’t like receiving gifts. I think I have odd tastes and I have never been comfortable receiving presents. I feel awkward and I don’t know how to act. Because I stumble over my words and I don’t always think I know how to correctly respond, I would really rather avoid gifts completely. I prefer to spend time with people, eat, hang out, talk, etc. I don’t really go in for materialism and I don’t need anything else in my life or in my house. Is there a way to convey this without seeming ungrateful? I am bracing for the feelings of obligation and I don’t know what to do.

Recommended for you

Load comments