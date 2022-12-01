Gift giving stresses me out. I don’t like receiving gifts. I think I have odd tastes and I have never been comfortable receiving presents. I feel awkward and I don’t know how to act. Because I stumble over my words and I don’t always think I know how to correctly respond, I would really rather avoid gifts completely. I prefer to spend time with people, eat, hang out, talk, etc. I don’t really go in for materialism and I don’t need anything else in my life or in my house. Is there a way to convey this without seeming ungrateful? I am bracing for the feelings of obligation and I don’t know what to do.
—Sincerely,
Awkward
Dear Awkward:
Holiday obligations can feel heavy and hard to overcome. It makes for a very stressful season. I think we all know someone who rushes around, frantically trying to make sure everyone has a gift and it causes them immense stress. The niceties of the season shouldn’t be meant to cause anxiety. If you can find the chutzpah within, simply decline being involved in gift exchanges. A simple, “No thank you” or “I am going to sit gift giving out this year” should be sufficient. If you are like me, you are prone to wanting to go into an explanation of why you aren’t participating, but you don’t have to. A simple, polite decline is all it takes — no explanation needed. Since it sounds like food and interaction is more your style, bring something delicious to share and give them the gift of your time and your presence. After all, time is a valuable and fleeting thing, and what better gift is there than that? As for reacting if you do receive a gift, simplicity works here, too. If you are ambushed with gifts, just say “Thank you.” Cheers!