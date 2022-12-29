How do you feel about regifting? I think regifting is fine. My partner disagrees. I am not the world’s most creative gift giver but I also don’t see why we should hang on to gifts that aren’t right for our lives. I’m ready to share the wealth, so to speak. I’m usually wrong about stuff like this but I’m holding out hope that I am not in this case.
—Sincerely,
Give it Away
Dear Give:
It has been a minute since I have received a question about regifting so I’m glad that you asked! Yes, regifting is totally A-OK in my book as long as you aren’t doing so trying to be frugal or deceptive with the practice. Regifting is not the same as spending a lot of time and thought on picking out a special present for someone that you care about and that’s OK. Sometimes things that we receive just scream out the taste of someone we know and we must make sure it makes it to them. You also need to be sure to keep track of who presented you with the gift in the first place because, while someone may enjoy the gift more than you, giving the gift back to the person who gave it to you is not going to feel good for anyone, and trust me, it happens. So, go ahead and “share the wealth” but it should never really be your go-to practice or we’ll all end up sharing custody of the same bottle of wine. Cheers!