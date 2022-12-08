...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to
2 inches in the valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains,
except up to 8 inches over the mountains. More snow, which may
be heavy, is expected this weekend.
* WHERE...West Central Mountains and Upper Weiser River zones.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Valley temperatures
will briefly warm over freezing which will create slushy and
icy conditions on the I-84 corridor.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Over the past year, I have been dealing with a medical condition that has caused me to lose my hair. I am going home for Christmas to spend time with family for the first time in a couple of years. I haven’t really told them about the condition or my hair loss so they don’t know that I have changed so much. I have purchased some wigs and I am thinking it is time to just dive in and wear them but I am worried that there will be a lot of questions or that they can tell I am wearing a wig. I don’t want to spend the holidays talking about my medical stuff but I also want to look and feel beautiful. Do you have any tips or tricks?
— Sincerely,
Getting Wiggy With It
Dear With It:
The wide world of wigs is not what it used to be. There are so many incredible designs and kinds of wigs that it can be almost impossible to even tell you are wearing a wig. If you are unsure of the look of the wigs you have, consult with a stylist who may be able to cut and style them to meet your goals a little better than a wig right out of the package might. There are also tons of YouTube videos that show how people who are daily wig wearers make their wigs look and feel undetectable. From comfort bands and lace fronts to makeup, product, and adhesive techniques, there is no doubt in my mind that you will be rocking these wigs without a care in the world in no time. Wigs are having a renaissance and are not just for function but also very much fashion. Like anything else in life, it takes time to get used to something so I would take the time coming up to get used to wearing wigs in public and feeling confident in yourself. After all, you are doing this for you. Whether you fully embrace wig wearing or feel like rocking hats and scarves or nothing at all, as long as you are feeling your best, that is all that matters. Attitude and confidence are the greatest beauty boosters there are! Best wishes darling!