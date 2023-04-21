I purchased an item from a small business owner recently that, after a lot of trouble and work, finally arrived. In the process of the transaction, the person I was buying from claimed to be facing some major hardships that ended up delaying delivery and even required a substitution for the original item. After a few phone conversations and much to-do, I have the item that we settled on and it’s done. I can’t help but wonder if I have been taken advantage of and if I have been the fool in this transaction. I’m not sure what to do about it. Should I press further? Should I let it go?
—Sincerely,
Feeling Stupid
Dear Feeling:
The buying and selling of items always has an element of risk. It sounds like you have given the person facing hardships considerable understanding and compassion, and you were flexible and committed to figuring it out. I think due to that, realizing that the substitution isn’t exactly what you wanted is disappointing. However, you decided to renegotiate the original plan and agreed on this as the outcome instead of a refund. I personally wouldn’t press it further. You win some and you lose some. Maybe the next time you purchase from a small business, things will be even better than you expected. You might just have given this person the much needed grace during their strife that helps get them through it. In my opinion, you already are the winner. Best to you.