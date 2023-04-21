Minerva Jayne
Adam Rosenlund

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Minerva:

I purchased an item from a small business owner recently that, after a lot of trouble and work, finally arrived. In the process of the transaction, the person I was buying from claimed to be facing some major hardships that ended up delaying delivery and even required a substitution for the original item. After a few phone conversations and much to-do, I have the item that we settled on and it’s done. I can’t help but wonder if I have been taken advantage of and if I have been the fool in this transaction. I’m not sure what to do about it. Should I press further? Should I let it go?

Recommended for you

Load comments