Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva

I have a friend that I love very much, but I am concerned with her behavior towards me and others in our friend group. She is maddeningly competitive. She has not let any of us enjoy any personal wins or successes in years without somehow turning the tables on us. She has been competitive for a long time and while I think it is great to want to excel at things and do well in life, she is alienating us all one by one. I have a bit more patience than our other friends, who would have stopped including her for some time now, if I hadn’t stuck up for her. I am at my limit though, since I recently was given a meaningful acknowledgement of work well done and she actually confronted me about it to let me know in no uncertain terms that she feels it was undeserved and that she was “better” (her word) — than me at what I did to earn the designation. I don’t want to see a friendship end this way, but I am ready to be done. Should I make a break?

