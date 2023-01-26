I have a friend that I love very much, but I am concerned with her behavior towards me and others in our friend group. She is maddeningly competitive. She has not let any of us enjoy any personal wins or successes in years without somehow turning the tables on us. She has been competitive for a long time and while I think it is great to want to excel at things and do well in life, she is alienating us all one by one. I have a bit more patience than our other friends, who would have stopped including her for some time now, if I hadn’t stuck up for her. I am at my limit though, since I recently was given a meaningful acknowledgement of work well done and she actually confronted me about it to let me know in no uncertain terms that she feels it was undeserved and that she was “better” (her word) — than me at what I did to earn the designation. I don’t want to see a friendship end this way, but I am ready to be done. Should I make a break?
—Sincerely,
Number 2
Dear Number 2:
Toxic competition is a real thing and I blame competitive events being such a focus of people’s lives (looking at you sports). What it can do, in my opinion, is hijack a person’s emotions, making them forget that 99% of our interactions in life are not in the heat of battle or on the turf. I can also speak to knowing how you feel. I have had something similar happen to me some years ago by a friend I care about very much, and I have not been able to forget their face or how I felt as the words came out of their mouth when I was trying to celebrate a hard fought win in my life. It sounds to me like your friend group has outgrown this person. I wouldn’t blame you if the invitations to participate stopped being extended to her. No one wants to be around people who hurt them when they should be cheering instead. The great thing about friendship and kindness is that you don’t have to be the best to do a good job or make a difference.