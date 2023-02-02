...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Valentine’s Day is coming up quickly. I am dating this amazing girl and this will be our first Valentine’s Day together. I am stoked and I want to spoil her and make it really special. I have been making some plans and I had the intentions of a big surprise kind of Valentine’s Day (no not proposing). The other day though, she mentioned that she doesn’t like surprises and she is not really into spontaneous sorts of things. Now I am re-thinking my approach. Maybe it is doubt and insecurity speaking, but now I don’t know if I should move forward with my surprise plans or do something else. What should I do?
— Sincerely,
Stupid Cupid
Dear Cupid:
Oh you sweetheart! You are already doing well by taking into consideration that the way you have planned to express your adoration may not be received comfortably by your inamorata. Kudos to you for paying attention! Some people love a surprise but some, for good reason, would rather not be surprised. The good news is Valentine’s Day is on the calendar and she knows it is coming. Rather than scrap your plans, find a way to work her involvement into them. If you haven’t picked out a dining establishment, ask her where she’d like to go and plan that part of the event together. The collaboration will bring you two closer and it will be fun. Then feel free from there to give her some of the surprise elements. If you are springing a trip on her though, don’t just surprise her 20 minutes before you need to be to the airport. Give her a couple of days heads up so she can at least plan what to pack. Sweeping, Hollywood-esque, romantic gestures definitely work for some people. If you know that is not your love’s style, then plan accordingly. Best of luck, lovebirds!