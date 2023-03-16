Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Minerva:

I have somehow managed to raise one of the most entitled and troublesome daughters that I have ever seen. She lies. She manipulates. She plots against others (me included). She has tried to sabotage the relationships that I have been in. She is no fun to be around and it is like we are all just waiting in fear of what her next drama is going to be. When she was under my roof, I tried to help her in every way I could. I helped her to cultivate her interests. I paid for her therapy appointments. I even went to therapy with her to try and help her work through her issues. That was all for naught. I am fed up. She is now out on her own - a full grown up. I can’t put myself through this anymore, so I am thinking very seriously about going “no contact.” I don’t want to be that way, but I am at my wit’s end. Does this make me a bad parent?

Recommended for you

Load comments