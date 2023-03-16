I have somehow managed to raise one of the most entitled and troublesome daughters that I have ever seen. She lies. She manipulates. She plots against others (me included). She has tried to sabotage the relationships that I have been in. She is no fun to be around and it is like we are all just waiting in fear of what her next drama is going to be. When she was under my roof, I tried to help her in every way I could. I helped her to cultivate her interests. I paid for her therapy appointments. I even went to therapy with her to try and help her work through her issues. That was all for naught. I am fed up. She is now out on her own - a full grown up. I can’t put myself through this anymore, so I am thinking very seriously about going “no contact.” I don’t want to be that way, but I am at my wit’s end. Does this make me a bad parent?
— Sincerely,
Mommie Dearest
Dear Mommie:
Relationships can be difficult, especially between parents and their children. Obviously, I don’t know all the details of the circumstances that have brought you to this place, but I am an advocate for people protecting their peace and happiness whenever possible. If you really feel that you are at your limit with your daughter, then sometimes you have to simply do what you gotta do. I don’t think anyone wants to be in that kind of position and it sounds like your daughter has some serious issues that she is facing in life. If you decide to go “no contact” in this case, I hope you leave the door cracked a little to allow for your daughter to get her act together and come around to Mommie’s way of thinking. If you are worried about what other people think, don’t. I am sure that these issues are visible to others as well and tolerating an abusive, manipulative person does you no favors. Best of luck to you.