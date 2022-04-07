Dear Minerva:
As a cis female, 60 +, with a cis daughter in a gay and trans friend group, I read your column and usually appreciate your insights into this world I am getting accustomed to. However, based on your latest response to the Q about a friend's consumerism, I am disturbed by the response of advocacy without any cautions. Unless the writer provided any more details, you should have flagged if there is any excessive debt incurred from this shopping that could eventually become a loan request, insecurities re social (media) acceptance or other psych problems behind this habit. That was a disservice to the asker and me suspects comes from a place too close to home...?
Yes, I watched “Pose.”
Dear Pose:
Your dissatisfaction with my column gives the perfect opportunity to clarify a few things for you and other readers:
1. This column is for everyone. Your submission seems to intimate that you believe this to be a trans-centric column. It is not. People from all walks of life, all identities, and all circumstances submit questions and topics seeking my opinion. I welcome those questions and differing world views with an open mind.
2. I don’t fill in the blanks that may exist in questions. I don’t tell myself a story. I base my responses off of what is stated in the questions as they are submitted. I edit only for spelling and grammatical errors.
3. I approach life from a place of compassion and if there had been any evidence in the question that there were problems with debt, history of asking for loans, or social media grandstanding, I’d have addressed that. Since there wasn’t, I was not going to afflict the subject of the complaint with troubles they do not necessarily possess. That would have been a disservice.
4. It would be unethical of me to presume a person I do not know has a psychological problem and I am not in a position to diagnose such afflictions.
5. Thank you for your concern and though it may seem by appearances or reputation that I am not, I am quite a frugal person. I repeat outfits (much to the chagrin of fashionistas). I wear things until they fall apart. I bargain shop. I rarely splurge without deep contemplation. However, should I wish to, it would still be within my right to do so and with no need to defend myself to anyone.
6. I have never watched “Pose.”
The greatest advice I can give anyone in this world is to do yourself a favor by not telling yourself stories about other people’s lives. The human mind is a wondrous thing capable of much greatness. The temptation to dream up a backstory without the facts of a situation can be strong, troublesome, and risky business. May your disturbation pass.