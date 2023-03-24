Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

I have been trying to work with a cat that I took in. I really care about the cat but no matter what I have done, I cannot get the cat to stop clawing the furniture or to stop spraying and marking his territory. I have spent so much money on things to help deter him but I am at the end of my rope with this cat. I don’t want to have to give him up. I am worried that no one will take him in or help him, but he has pretty much taken over my life and my home and I am miserable. I am ready to part ways and hope that he can find a home and owner that can meet his needs, but I am feeling very guilty about this decision. Does it make me a bad person to do this?

