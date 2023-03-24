I have been trying to work with a cat that I took in. I really care about the cat but no matter what I have done, I cannot get the cat to stop clawing the furniture or to stop spraying and marking his territory. I have spent so much money on things to help deter him but I am at the end of my rope with this cat. I don’t want to have to give him up. I am worried that no one will take him in or help him, but he has pretty much taken over my life and my home and I am miserable. I am ready to part ways and hope that he can find a home and owner that can meet his needs, but I am feeling very guilty about this decision. Does it make me a bad person to do this?
—Sincerely,
Crazy Cat Lady
Dear CCL:
Surrendering a pet is no easy decision for anyone and there are very strong opinions on the subject. I am not here to try and tell you that you are a good or a bad person for what you are feeling and going through. We all have our limits and have to decide when we cannot deal with a situation anymore. If you feel that you have tried everything that the experts recommend and you have no further options, then you may not have another choice. If your environment is no longer feeling like your home, then you aren’t going to be in a good place to take care of this cat and nothing good can come from the growing resentment and stress that you are feeling. Before you make that final decision though, you might look into working with a cat behaviorist and seeing if they have any final thoughts on what you can do to spare your upholstery and your relationship with this cat. Maybe there is something that you aren’t factoring in and people who have worked with cats in this capacity may have a solution. Best of luck to you.