I was thinking about things the other day, and how so much of what we see on the news, TV and the internet is so full of lies and inaccuracies. I was raised with the belief that “honesty is the best policy.” It seems like it’s been abandoned as a value. It also seems like people can’t handle honesty and then get angry because it isn’t in line with their own lives. Do you think we can ever get back to a place where honesty prevails?
— Sincerely,
Truth Hurts
Dear Truth:
“Honesty is the best policy” is a proverb that has stood the test of time. On the surface it is sound advice. Being truthful is the best way to function in life. The spirit of the proverb is important as well. Living life true to who one is and being up front about oneself, the facts of what happens in a situation, and how one feels are all embraced in that oft repeated quote. What I think people misunderstand is that honesty does not equal fact. “Honesty is the best policy” has come to be a defense for people who simply wish to state a negative opinion of others or a situation. Opinions are not necessarily facts. A quick judgment call of a situation seen through the lens of one’s own life may be an honest feeling but it is not necessarily based on the facts of the situation. Life is complex and nuanced. State your feelings. Allow room for more information. Allow room to be corrected. Embrace accountability. Acknowledge that you don’t usually have all of the information or answers. Don’t lean on “honesty” as a support for cruelty. If you do, then you need to be a bit more honest about who you really are.