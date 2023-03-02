I made some mistakes this past year. In trying to deal with my own mental health and some other issues with my family, I ended up hurting someone that I really care about. Subsequently, they have cut me off and I can’t seem to get through to them. I know (now) that what I did was bad. I wasn’t honest and I caused a lot of problems in our relationship. I might be wrong, but I really feel like even though I made these mistakes, that I can make it up to them and I deserve a second chance. I just don’t know how to convince them that I do. What can you suggest that I do to make them realize that they shouldn’t give up on me yet? I am struggling hardcore.
— Sincerely,
Jealous Guy
Dear Guy:
It sounds like you are aware of the issues that contributed to the situation that you are in. You haven’t told me exactly what transpired so it is really hard for me to determine if, in my own opinion, you are owed a second chance. That is OK though, because when it comes right down to it, it isn’t my decision, nor is it yours, to determine if you deserve a second chance. It is solely the person you hurt who holds the rights to that decision. In my own personal life, I like to believe in second chances, but that is not a blanket policy covering any and all things. It really depends on the severity of what has happened. We are all humans and we all make mistakes. We are all also in charge of deciding what is forgivable and what requires us to walk away in the name of self preservation and safety. Make your apologies. Own up to your role in what happened. Ask for forgiveness. That is the entirety of what you can do. Take some solace in knowing that you are sorry and that you have learned something from this. Good luck to you.