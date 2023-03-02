Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

I made some mistakes this past year. In trying to deal with my own mental health and some other issues with my family, I ended up hurting someone that I really care about. Subsequently, they have cut me off and I can’t seem to get through to them. I know (now) that what I did was bad. I wasn’t honest and I caused a lot of problems in our relationship. I might be wrong, but I really feel like even though I made these mistakes, that I can make it up to them and I deserve a second chance. I just don’t know how to convince them that I do. What can you suggest that I do to make them realize that they shouldn’t give up on me yet? I am struggling hardcore.

