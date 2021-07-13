Dear Minerva:
I have been enjoying my summer to the fullest already. I have been a busy girl, currently dating two different men in uniform. I am not exclusive with either one of them and neither of them is exclusive with me, but I can’t help but feel a little guilty. Well, maybe a lot guilty. One of them I have seen off and on over the past couple of years. I know he sees other women and has the whole time, but for some reason I can’t shake the feeling that what I am doing isn’t right. Why do I feel so guilty over it? Am I a bad person?
Sincerely,
Hot Girl Bummer
Dear Hot Girl:
Sounds like “Hot Girl Summer” is in full swing for you, and your Triple X love life is giving these triple-digit temps a run for their money! Good for you! Having an active, healthy sex life is nothing to be ashamed of or feel guilty for. If you are feeling guilty I want you to ask yourself where your sources of guilt originate. Is it part of the teachings of your childhood? Did religion play a role? Is it the mere fact that society historically makes heroes of men who sexually conquer while simultaneously exiling women to slutdom for all of eternity for the same behavior? Tease out your shame and set yourself free. Shame rarely serves a good purpose and as long as you are doing no harm and honoring yourself, the rules are yours to make. If your long term lover is someone you want more from, ask him. Otherwise, seize the lay!