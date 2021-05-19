Dear Minerva:
I have a friend who rarely takes me seriously. I get it because I like to be the funny one and I love to laugh with others. Recently, a chef that we were both friends with died from Covid. I asked her if she had heard the news about his death. I was completely serious in my delivery of the news and genuinely upset. She replied, “That’s not a funny joke” and got irritated with me and stopped the conversation. Later she told me she confirmed with someone else and believed it. I am completely offended that she didn’t believe me. I may joke but I don’t lie. How do I convey to her that I deserve to be taken seriously?
Sincerely,
Time and Place
Dear Time and Place:
It would be easy to dismiss this as disbelief, grief, and shock if this were a one-off but it sounds like this is just the latest example of her dismissing what you have to say simply because you are funny. Humor is a gift. Entertaining people are often dismissed, especially by people who are less charismatic. If this has been a pattern, then you need to sit her down, tell her that in order for the friendship to continue, you need her to see you as the well-rounded, complex person that you are without running to other sources to verify information before she takes you seriously. Most adults know when humor is appropriate and when reverence is needed. If she can’t value the multi-faceted reality of who you are, then she also shouldn’t get to enjoy the humor that so often gets us through the darkest of times.