My grandchild is starting school and I am afraid. With COVID and the variant, I am not only afraid for him, but I am afraid for us. We are both vaccinated in this house, but we also both are immunocompromised. I know there are no masking requirements at his school. I know that people are not taking the dangers seriously. I am conflicted about what to do. I don’t want to have to forbid him from visiting us, but we can’t risk the illness. I don’t want him to feel like there is something wrong when we wear masks around him. I am sure you are tired of COVID-related questions but I don’t know what to do.
Sincerely,
School Daze
Dear Daze:
We are all tired of COVID and the ramifications of a world where asking the bare minimum of compassion from people seems to be asking too much. My heart goes out to you. While the conditions you have described may seem untenable, children are amazingly able to grasp the concept of compassion and duty to others. My suggestion to you as immunocompromised people is to take every precaution that you can. When a booster becomes available to you, please get it. Before having your grandchild over, make sure that you know everything that you can about how he’s feeling and how things are going at school. Work with his parents to sit down with him and explain why grandma and grandpa have to wear masks when people visit and encourage him and his parents to mask up when they come over. It is really a natural way to talk about things if you are raising loving humans. I know it all feels scary and no one thing works 100% of the time. That is why we must continue to mitigate this situation by layering our levels of protection.