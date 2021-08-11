We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I swear to God I have tried to be a good mother. I have taken a concerted interest in everything that my child has been into. I have given my daughter all the attention and all the opportunities that I could. Classes, trips, full acceptance. Recently, her behavior to others has been manipulative and mean-spirited. Some of the things I have seen and heard have me mortified. I am legitimately concerned that I have raised a sociopath. My heart is broken. What can I do?
Sincerely,
I Raised The Bad Seed
Dear Raised:
First, take some deep breaths. You sound exasperated and defeated. Parenting is no easy task. If you can afford it, get that girl into some counseling. If she is treating others in a manipulative or harmful way there must be something at the root of her actions. The effects of trauma can be strong. Childhood is rocky for so many kids, and while I believe she deserves the benefit of the doubt, she also deserves an investment in her future. Parents all too often just let kids “figure it out.” Life in 2021 is not simple. If you can help her through this now, it is absolutely an investment in her happiness and realization as a human being. Any investment in your child is worth it. Also, if you are feeling this stressed out, maybe mom needs a vacation too! Have a talk with your child and make a plan to get some professional help. Best of luck to you!