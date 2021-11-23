I recently caught my 17 year old with a fake ID. I am not a naive person and I was a wild teen myself. I don’t want my kid doing the same things I did because they ultimately weren’t healthy. I feel like grounding her for eternity. I took away the ID but I feel like a hypocrite trying to tell her not to do the exact same things I used to do. What would you do?
—Sincerely,
Mommy Issues
Dear Mommy:
I am not a parent so I have to say, I don’t know how anyone does it. I’m strong willed and stubborn so I can only imagine what a challenge raising someone like that would be. Where do you draw the line between full permission and full on “Mommie Dearest?” In 2021, I think young people are more aware about the pressing hardships of the world, including the struggles of people in the service industry. How could anyone miss the issues with businesses closing due to the pandemic? Sit your wild child down and explain to them that using a fake ID puts people’s livelihoods in danger. Businesses lose licensure. People get fired. There is a domino effect that would all have been brought on because your self-indulgent teen wants to party. The exact reason that your opinion will matter is because you were in the same spot yourself. If that doesn’t work, carry on with the grounding until eternity bit. It just might work! Good luck!
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
SUBMIT questions to Minerva's Breakdown at bit.ly/AskMinerva. All submissions remain anonymous. Illustration of Minerva by Adam Rosenlund.