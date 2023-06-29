When my ex and I broke up, it was ugly, the say the least. It was a passionate relationship and a painful, angry ending. Not quite “War of the Roses,” but close. When things finally came to a head, he demanded that I disappear from his life without a trace…as if I had never been there. I absolutely did this. I took every one of my possessions and visible contributions to the relationship. He agreed to do the same. I figured it was settled. Now, after quite a long time has passed, he is communicating irritation that things that he once had access to are now missing. The items in question are items I paid for and brought into the relationship. I have since donated them for others to use. He’ll get over it. What I want to know is am I a jerk for doing what was agreed upon? I think it’s utterly ridiculous to be having this conversation with him.
Sincerely,
Without a Trace
Dear Without:
This seems like a simple verbal agreement and to me, it sounds like you kept your part of the bargain. Relationships come with possessions and baggage. Sometimes the most freeing thing is to have a clean slate. My real question is, if he wants you gone without a trace, why is he back? This sounds suspiciously like a situation where it is less about the items and more about an excuse to contact you. Without his side of the story, I would conclude that you are not a jerk. You did as you were asked in the negotiations held as part of a split. Hindsight is 20/20 but there’s nothing to be done now about long ago donated stuff. Stay strong. Some passionate interludes are best left extinguished.