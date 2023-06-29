Minerva's Breakdown
Adam Rosenlund

Dear Minerva:

When my ex and I broke up, it was ugly, the say the least. It was a passionate relationship and a painful, angry ending. Not quite “War of the Roses,” but close. When things finally came to a head, he demanded that I disappear from his life without a trace…as if I had never been there. I absolutely did this. I took every one of my possessions and visible contributions to the relationship. He agreed to do the same. I figured it was settled. Now, after quite a long time has passed, he is communicating irritation that things that he once had access to are now missing. The items in question are items I paid for and brought into the relationship. I have since donated them for others to use. He’ll get over it. What I want to know is am I a jerk for doing what was agreed upon? I think it’s utterly ridiculous to be having this conversation with him.

