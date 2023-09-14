I was recently at an event where I was be-bopping around, interacting with tons of people and having a wonderful time. I have been to many such events over the past few decades and I meet tons of new, interesting people in my work. I introduced myself to someone at this party and she immediately gave me the “stink eye” and snootily said, “We’ve met.” I apologized and asked her name. I was taken aback by this response from her. You’d have thought I had slapped her mother or something. I don’t know if I handled this correctly or not. Should I have made an apology at all? Should I have tried to figure out where I met her? I 100% know we haven’t had more than a fleeting interaction.
Sincerely,
Forgetful
Dear Forgetful:
This comes up in my column from time to time so first off, you are not alone. I don’t know if it’s a side effect of social media influence or leading busy lives, but it is increasingly difficult to keep a mental Rolodex of all the people that one may have met (however briefly) over the years. You are not in the wrong. If anything, you were being polite and acting in good faith. Her, on the other hand, should have RSVPd to the event with a plus one for her bad attitude. It is gracious and polite to understand that not everyone that we meet will remember us, even if we’re memorable people (or think we are). People lead busy lives with many interactions with many people and if we haven’t been able to dedicate quality, meaningful and frequent interaction with others, it stands to reason that a passing introduction may slip our minds at a later date. When it happens we shouldn’t respond with indignation but simply and politely re-introduce ourselves and move on. She should have done this because now she’s someone you don’t want to remember next time and that is far worse, in my opinion, than having been forgotten once. She had a unique opportunity to have a second chance at making a first impression and she spoiled it due to her ego. What a pity.